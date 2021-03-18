The wind gusts have recently exceeded 30 mph, and the predictions forthcoming this spring season might blow in more of the same.
The National Weather Service foresasts Saturday’s high near 59 degrees with a south to southeast wind from 5 to 15 mph with some gusts reaching 22 mph.
Sunday high might be near 63 degrees amid some breezy conditions throughout the day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.