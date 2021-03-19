UMB announces its month count on more Students of the Month for March.
Representing Saint Benedict Catholic School is Luke Siebert, and eighth-grader; Addison Aversman is an eighth-grade student representing Atchison Middle School; and Chloe Brincefield, of Trinity Lutheran School is in the sixth-grade.
Each of the students recognized received a gift from UMB. UMB recognizes these middle-school-aged students as nominated from the respective schools for going over and above expectations.
