A reported domestic disturbance late Friday afternoon at an Atchison residence resulted in the death of a 25-year-old male from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
It was about 5:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 5 when police responded to a domestic disturbance involving a firearm at a residence in the 300 block of North 16th Street, Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson reported in a press release to the Atchison Globe. A female had left the residence before police officers and met with officers at a location several blocks from the residence. It was learned that following a dispute inside the residence the female had walked outside the residence, heard a gunshot, and stepped back inside to see her male companion holding a firearm and a shot had been fired at the ceiling. He made threats to harm her, to police who should respond, and to harm himself. She then ran out of the house and left the area and subsequently met with police officers. It was learned that the 25 year old male was alone inside the residence.
Officers responded to the residence in the 300 block North 16th. As officers were securing a perimeter around the residence they heard a shot fired inside the residence. It was not clear if that shot was intended for the police officers on the outside of the residence. Officers continued to keep a secure perimeter around the residence as officers contacted nearby neighbors of the pending situation and steps to be taken for their safety.
Continued attempts were made by Police to make contact with the 25 year old male inside the residence with no response.
Atchison Police obtained a search warrant for the residence and were assisted at the scene by Kansas Highway Patrol Troopers who utilized a robot to enter the residence. The Police Department’s Special Response Team subsequently entered the residence and found the 25 year old male was deceased due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The investigation is continuing.
