A 37-year-old jail inmate with Montana ties awaiting an August trial date involving sexual activities with a young child pleaded guilty Monday in Atchison County District Court.
C.J. Lonnie McPhie is facing 25 years to life imprisonment and lifetime registration as a sex offender for aggravated indecent liberties with a child younger than 14 years of age, an off-grid felony offense. McPhie remains in the Atchison County Jail in lieu of $500,000 bond. McPhie’s in-person sentencing date is scheduled for 1 p.m. Thursday, July, 28 in Atchison County District Court.
McPhie and his court-appointed defense counsel , James Floyd, of Kansas City, were both present via Zoom for the plea hearing June 6.
Atchison Police Department authorities arrested McPhie Aug. 13, 2021 after detectives conducted an investigation that centered on allegations of sex crimes that involved a female younger than 14-years of age, which is younger than 16, the legal age of consent. McPhie has remained in custody since his arrest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.