A man was killed in a three-vehicle crash involving two ATVs Sunday afternoon east of Highland, Kansas.
Eli Whittaker, 26, died after the ATV he was driving on K Highway failed to yield to another ATV braking in front of him, according to a Kansas Highway Patrol. Whittaker attempted to avoid the ATV but clipped its back and crossed into the path of an oncoming vehicle and was struck, the report said.
Whittaker was not wearing a helmet during the crash, the report said. No other injuries were reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.