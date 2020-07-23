A 44-year-old man convicted by a jury in March for multiple sexual violence crimes was ordered to serve more than 50 years of confinement heard his sentencing Thursday in Atchison County District Court.
Richard C. Butler heard his fate after District Court Judge Robert Bednar ruled on motions Butler had filed on his own behalf for a new trial. Butler was convicted March 19 for felony crimes that included three counts rape; aggravated criminal sodomy; aggravated kidnapping; aggravated assault; criminal threat; and criminal damage to property. Butler was sentenced to jail time for the following misdemeanors of domestic battery, intimidation of a victim and harassment by a telecommunication device.
Butler was handed a 22-year sentence for rape, which was subject to a special rule because the crime was committed while serving parole in connection with a previous crime. For the crime of sodomy, Butler was ordered to serve about 13 years behind bars and the same length of time for an additional rape conviction. The third rape conviction garnered an additional 9-year sentence. All of the aforementioned sentences are to run consecutive to one another. Additionally, Butler was advised that he is required to register for a lifetime as a sex offender. After Butler leaves prison he will be subject to lifetime supervision. The conviction of the crimes that were categorized at a lesser severity level like assault, kidnapping and robbery are to run concurrent along with 36 months of post release supervision.
Butler was also deemed eligible for 15 percent of good time credit in accordance with Kansas Sentencing Guidelines.
Butler was initially scheduled for sentencing in early April, but the court schedule was interrupted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As the sentencing was re-scheduled to proceed, it was delayed due to Butler’s questions that concerning a previous matter in another state.
Bednar determined that the basis for Butler’s motions did not rise to meet the criteria to allow a new trial based on ineffectual counsel and a change of venue.
The victim offered an impact statement in accordance with statutory guidelines. The victim, a female in her 50s, thanked the court and Atchison County Attorney Sherri Becker, her staff and law enforcement, for their work involved in the case. She acknowledged she and Butler had been involved in a relationship for several years that had become emotionally, physically and financially draining. It was the weekend May 10-11, 2019 when she thought Butler was going to kill her, and she saw the evil in him. “You stripped me of my dignity,” she said. “I survived you attack by the grace of God.”
The victim appeared to become tearful. “Hurt people, hurt people,” she said. “You are a danger to society.”
Atchison police arrested Butler on the morning of May 11, 2019 following an incident at a home where he had resided with the victim within the city limits. Since his arrested Butler has remained in the Atchison County Jail. Butler was convicted as the result of a second trial. His jury trial was initiated in December of 2019, but resulted in a mistrial after inadmissible evidence was heard in the presence of a jury.
At various times throughout the sentencing hearing, Butler appeared to become upset and uttered outbursts of profanity.
