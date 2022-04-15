A 49-year-old Atchison bailed out of jail within several hours after his arrest in connection with an alleged road rage incident on Tuesday in a business parking lot.
Timothy W. Grafke is facing felony charges filed April 13 in Atchison County District Court that includes aggravated assault and criminal threat. Bond amount was set at $30,000.
Atchison County Sheriff Jack Laurie reported Grafke was involved in a vehicle collision with another vehicle for allegations that he intentionally sideswiped another vehicle.
Laurie alleges it was about 8:35 p.m. when Grafke followed the vehicle to the Walmart parking lot for unknown reason. Laurie conveyed his belief the incident might have arose from a traffic related issue. Laurie alleged Grafke threatened the victim occupant inside while he attempted to enter the victim’s vehicle.
The vehicles sustained minor damages, Laurie said. Grafke was arrested for aggravated assault, criminal threat and reckless driving and was taken to the Atchison County Jail.
The formal complaint 2022-CR-000069 on file district court alleges Grafke the victim was placed in reasonable apprehension of immediate bodily harm with a deadly weapon being a vehicle; and that he threat to commit violence communicated with an intent to place fear in a person when he threatened to kill the victim.
