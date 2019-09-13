A local recently convicted for taking aim and shooting at a police officer was ordered Friday in district court to serve more than two years imprisonment.
Bryan C. Boldridge heard his fate Sept. 13 in Atchison County District Court. Boldridge was sentenced to 32 months in state prison for attempted voluntary manslaughter, a felony, in connection with an Oct. 31, 2018, officer involved shooting in the 1100 block of North Fourth Street. Post-release supervision will be for 24 months.
Boldridge, an avid hunter and outdoorsman, was also ordered not to possess firearms or any dangerous knives. When the time comes for Boldridge’s release from parole, he is required to register as a violent offender for 15 years.
For the offense of criminal discharge of a weapon, a misdemeanor offense, Boldridge was ordered to serve 30 days in the Atchison County Jail consecutive to his manslaughter sentence. Boldridge was also sentenced to 12 months in jail for the theft of water services and six months for criminal damage to property for unlawful removal of a lock belonging to the city’s utilities department.
Both crimes are misdemeanor offenses and are to concurrently run to the prison sentence. Boldridge was convicted by a jury on July 25 on the third day of a trial proceeding. Boldridge initially faced a minimum of 31 months to a maximum of more than 11 years in prison for the attempted voluntary manslaughter against Office Darren Kelley of the Atchison Police Department. Bryan initially faced one count of attempted murder in the second degree.
District Court Judge Robert Bednar handed down the sentencing. The defendant was the aggressor in the case, and is solely responsible for the act committed and precipitated the events that occurred on that day, Bednar said.
Chris Scott, a Kansas City, Missouri-based attorney, served as Boldridge’s court-appointed defense counsel. Scott inquired about an appeal bond in the event he files an appeal on his client’s behalf. District Court Judge Robert Bednar said the bond will be addressed after a motion to appeal in on file.
Boldridge was subject to a border box, meaning it was up to Bednar to grant probation if there were compelling reasons to consider it might better serve the community than the prison option. Scott argued in favor of motion for departure from the prison rule based on no violent criminal history, and Boldridge is the sole provider for his family due to his wife’s disability. If prison time is eminent Scott asked Bednar to consider a lesser sentence.
Bednar corrected Scott and referred to a 2012 Texas conviction that resulted in bodily injury, a factor that landed Boldridge in the border box for sentencing.
Scott said the defendant admits he made a mistake that stemmed from a misunderstanding. Boldridge was tense due to some financial problems, he said and the incident resulted in no injury to the police officer or any others.
Atchison County Attorney Sherri Becker prosecuted the case. Becker disagreed that the incident was a mistake.
“This is a dangerous case,” Becker said. “We’re lucky enough no one died.” Even though the officer was not physically injured and neither were any of the city utility workers, Becker said all were emotionally impacted.
Boldridge’s wife, a friend, one of his brothers and one of his sisters offered some insight about Boldridge. They brought to light descriptions of a tender-hearted, generous and nurturing man who usually is compliant with law enforcement.
“There is no denial he (Boldridge) has more sides,” Becker said. My job relates to this case, Becker said and made the recommendation that Boldridge serve time in prison.
The motion for departure is denied, Bednar said. The intent of guns is to bring down whatever is aimed at, he said and proceeded with sentencing.
Boldridge has remained in custody in the county jail on a $150,000 bond since he returned from hospital care in Kansas City where he was treated for a leg injury suffered after he was struck by a bullet fired from Kelley’s service weapon.
According to witness testimony at trial, Kelley and Boldridge exchanged gunfire, after Boldridge refused to accompany Kelley to police headquarters to address theft of services violations. Kelley deployed his Taser at Boldridge who fell to the ground.
In turn, Boldridge returned to his feet, aimed and fired shots from a revolver at Kelley. Kelley stumbled atop a rough patch of ground as he returned fire, and Boldridge’s gun malfunctioned.
