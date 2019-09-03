A man who escaped a partially submerged vehicle in August and has been on the run from local authorities ever since is now in custody.
Phillip M. Roles, 32, of Atchison, was arrested on Saturday, Aug. 31, on a warrant filed in the District Court of Atchison County alleging the following offense:
- Aiding and abetting the distribution of a controlled substance.
- Aiding and abetting possession of related drug paraphernalia, with intent to distribute.
- Failure to obtain a drug tax stamp.
- Fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer.
All of the aforementioned charges are filed as felonies. Roles is also facing one count of driving with a suspended license, which would be a third or subsequent offense.
Sheriff Jack Laurie of Atchison County said police located Roles at about 5:30 p.m. on Saturday; he had been hiding in an Atchison residence, Laurie said. Laurie identified Roles as the driver of a 2006 Pontiac who fled on Aug. 21 from the 500 block of Park Street during a traffic stop. Deputies had been in pursuit of the Pontiac when it crossed the Amelia Earhart Memorial Bridge, turned southbound along a county road and came to rest in Platte County, Missouri, in floodwaters.
Roles managed to escape the vehicle and fled the scene on foot. A passenger in the vehicle, 26-year-old David K. Pickens, surrendered himself to Platte County authorities. Pickens was held in the Platte County Jail until Aug. 29, when he was transported back to the county jail in Kansas. His bail was set at $150,000 bond.
Pickens faces the felony charges that include:
- Possession of a controlled substance, believed to be methamphetamine, with the intent to distribute.
- Failure to obtain a drug tax stamp.
- Possession of heroin.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia with the intent to distribute a controlled substance.
Pickens also face one misdemeanor count possession of paraphernalia. He is scheduled to make his first appointment with his court appointed attorney for the Friday, Sept. 6 criminal docket in district court. Pickens is also facing a probation revocation in connection with a 2018 drug conviction.
