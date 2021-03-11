Early Wednesday the Commercial Street Mall appears to be nearing its place in the history books as the ongoing 500-600 Commercial Street Project progresses along toward its targeted completion in June.
At an upcoming Atchison City Commission meeting, city commissioners expect to formalize funding have budgeted to assist downtown property owners with building façade, Assistant City Manager Justin Pregont indicated via email communication to the Globe.
The physical steps toward mall removal was scheduled to start in mid-February, but was delayed several days due to the frigid temperatures, according to Globe news accounts. After the actual removal got started, trees, shrubs and landscaping were taken out. Then the canopies were removed in segments, and the pillars were subsequently taken down and hauled away.
When complete a paved surface will accommodate motor vehicle traffic along the 500 and 600 blocks of Commercial Street.
The project will cost about $1.4 million that is 75 percent funded by a KDOT grant. The City is responsible to pay for a 25 percent match of the project cost.
Initially the former Downtown Pedestrian Mall was constructed in the early 1960s with federal Urban Renewal funding after the flood disaster devastated the downtown sector.
