It is that time of the year again when we really don’t know what weather is coming our way. While the family makes plans to stay warm, many times the pets are a second thought about their comfort. 

If you have outdoor pets, please bring them inside when it reaches 32 degrees. Your pet feels cold the same way you do. Many pet owners realize that the bottom of the paws will be exposed to walking on cold surfaces and can get frostbite. Ears are another part of a pet that can get frostbite quickly when the temperature drops below freezing. 

