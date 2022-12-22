It is that time of the year again when we really don’t know what weather is coming our way. While the family makes plans to stay warm, many times thepets are a second thought about their comfort.
If you have outdoor pets, please bring them inside when it reaches 32 degrees. Yourpetfeels cold the same way you do. Many pet owners realize that the bottom of the paws will be exposed to walking on cold surfaces and can get frostbite. Ears are another part of a petthat can get frostbite quickly when the temperature drops below freezing.
Legally, it can be considered neglect to leave a dog out in the cold for extended periods of time.So,if you have to keep your pet outdoors, make sure to set them up with adequate shelter, food, water, and space.
Puppies, senior dogs, and those with preexisting medical conditions can be at greater risk for cold-related illness, including frostbite and hypothermia.
Though every dog has their own preference and personal limit, it will become immensely harder to keep your furry friend comfortable when the mercury dips below freezing. Not only do you run the risk of their water turning to ice, but you also may battle harsher conditions, like snow and sleet. Just like people, dogs can also succumb to hypothermia once the temperature drops too low.
Keep an eye on your pup anytime the thermometer reads 20 degrees Fahrenheit or below. If your dog seems at all anxious (pacing, whining, howling, etc.) or uncomfortable, you should consider updating their outdoor heating or bringing them inside.
Remember, your dog won’t necessarily love the winter weather just because they’re from a cold-friendly breed. On the other hand, your pup might be a snow-hound even if they belong to a traditional indoor breed. The best way you can answer the above questions is by paying attention to your individual dog and your best judgment. If you’re unsure about letting your pooch spend time outdoors this winter, ask your vet what they would recommend.
