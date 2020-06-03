Atchison County is hosting a blood drive that might make a difference of life or death for persons in need.
The Community Center Blood Center is currently scheduling appointments for county-hosted blood drive that will take place from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Friday, June 12 at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hall, 819 Commercial St. in Atchison.
Atchison County Communications Director Kim Pruett serves as an organizer for the blood drive event. Pruett encourages potential donors to make their appointments.
“We need as many individuals as possible because blood supplies are very low,” Pruett said.
Wendy Eisele, of the Community Blood Center of Greater Kansas City reports at the Center’s most recent blood drive sponsored by Atchison Hospital Auxiliary 150 patients were served. Eisele is currently booking appointments for the County’s blood collection event at savealifenow.org/group, enter Group Code: ED9C
For additional details, contact Kim Pruett at 913-367-4323 or kim.pruett@atchisonlec.org.
For questions about medical eligibility call 1-800-688-0900.
There is plenty of room to allow for social distancing at the Memorial Hall location, Pruett said.
For more information about the Community Blood Center call 1-877-468-6844 or log on to www.savealifenow.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.