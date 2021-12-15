Main Street Kansas personnel paid a visit to Atchison for a working session and a look at the progress on the downtown area. The improvements are substantial with the canopy coming down and store fronts beginning to take on a life of their own.
Main Street Kansas is a self-help, technical assistance program that targets revitalization and preservation of downtown districts through the development of a comprehensive strategy.
The local staff, board of directors for Main Street Atchison and local business leaders are all participating. Meeting with the staff and board of directors took up most of the morning and then everyone toured downtown.
After lunch at Lickity Split, meetings were held with city, county officials plus key community stakeholders. After that meeting the business owners and property owners and developers will have a time to also meet.
An article will be following next week on the wrap up session.
