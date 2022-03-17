Atchison became a Main Street Kansas community in 2021. The program is a national program with over 2000 communities in over 40 states. Kansas has 28 communities of Main Street designation. The program started in 1970 and has gathered wisdom down through the years that has been documented to help communities through the revitalization process.
Main Street Kansas is a self-help, technical assistance program that targets revitalization and preservation of the downtown district through development of a comprehensive strategic plan.
The purpose is to help local retailers and other entities that are in the district from the river to 10th Street and Kansas Ave. to Main Street. Much information has been collected over the years and is readily available to the local retailers. But, there is no gain without some growing pains. Atchison’s Main Street program is housed with the Chamber of Commerce.
Becoming a Main Street community is very competitive. Several communities may apply for the program but in truth only a handful will be picked. After applying there are workshops to see if the community is ready for the commitment.
To be selected a community must be committed to following the guidelines and have public and private support. Financial stability for the program is a must. Also there is a need for support of downtown related projects.
The Atchison program has committed to the historic preservation in the downtown designated area. The city of Atchison strongly supports this aspect with several downtown buildings having façade facelifts.
Atchison is just a fledgling to the Main Street program. As time moves forward the program will gain momentum, but that will only happen if the participants support those who have made the commitment and are totally supportive of the retail community
