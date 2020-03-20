Public schools countywide have joined forces to ensure every child aged 1 to 18 will have lunch and breakfast and throughout the week Mondays to Fridays.
Atchison County Community Schools and Atchison Public Schools are bringing non-congregate school meals to various sites for all school-aged children attending USD 377, USD 409, Maur Hill-Mount Academy, St. Benedict Catholic School, Trinity Lutheran Schools and home-schooled children. The non-congregate meal program was initiated March 16 and will continue throughout the school closures due to the COVID-19.
The meals will be distributed in a drive-through manner at the designated locations. One lunch and one breakfast will be provided for each visible student. Children must be present to receive the meals.
When the meals are distributed there will be notification about what items are perishable at room temperature. This means these perishable items will need to be consumed, refrigerated, or discarded within one hour after pickup to ensure food safety.
Times of distribution will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Atchison at these locations:
*Atchison Elementary School back parking lot.
*Atchison Middle School in the teacher parking lot, located along, Sixth and Santa Fe streets.
*First Assembly of God Church parking lot, 1004 S. Fifth St.
*St. Benedict School parking lot at 201 Division St., located along the southeast parking lot off Second Street.
The meals locations and times of the half hour distributions in Atchison County are:
*From 11-11:30 a.m. at Cummings Christian Church, located along 2583, McPherson Road in Cummings.
*Between 12-12:30 p.m. along the west side in Bus Lane at Atchison County Elementary School in Effingham.
*Between 11- 11:30 a.m. at Church in Farmington.
*From 12-12:30 p.m. at the Fire Station in Huron.
*Between 11- 11:30 a.m. at Lancaster City Hall, located at 300 Kansas St. in Lancaster.
* From 11- 11:30 a.m. at the United Church, 201 West First Street in Muscotah.
*Between 12-12:30 p.m. at the Community Church, 507 Republic St. in Potter.
