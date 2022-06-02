TOPEKA -- Former Atchison Globe Publisher Patrick Lowry has been named Director of Marketing and Communications and, Jade Piros de Carvalho will serve as the new Director of the Office of Broadband Development.
Kansas Lieutenant Governor and Commerce Secretary David Toland announced the recent hires in a press release on June 1.
Patrick Lowry has extensive experience in the marketing and communications industry having served as the longtime Editor and Publisher of the Hays Daily News. His most recent roles include being the Director of Communications and Governmental Relations with the Community Care Network of Kansas and Director of Strategic Communication and Engagement with the Kansas Health Institute. Lowry holds an MBA from Benedictine College and will be based in Topeka. Lowry served as the Globe publisher in 1999 and throughout the transition as part of the NPG newspapers.
“Patrick has an impressive track record of success as a marketing and communications leader who has a collaborative style and will ensure we market Kansas effectively to the world,” Lieutenant Governor and Commerce Secretary David Toland said. “He will hit the ground running to promote our record-setting business development and recruitment efforts, workforce development initiatives, broadband opportunities, and community development efforts. Pat will be instrumental in telling the Kansas story to audiences near and far.”
Lowry will be instrumental in Commerce’s efforts to create a best-in-class marketing and communications strategy, working with internal and external partners to market Kansas as the best place to do business. Lowry will focus on maximizing communications efforts and channeling the communications team to support the overall strategic direction, coordinate messaging across platforms and ensure the right stories are being disseminated at the most opportune time.
“I am thrilled to join the Department of Commerce and help share the powerful message that is Kansas,” Lowry said. “The number of developments announced just in the past few months reveal the increasing strength of the Kansas economy—and the successful implementation of the Department’s strategic plan. I look forward to becoming part of a group of professionals working so diligently to ensure Kansas is a great place to live, work and play.”
Jade Piros de Carvalho is a seasoned broadband executive with experience in government affairs, community relations, business development and marketing for the Kansas-based rural broadband provider, IdeaTek. Along with managing advocacy efforts for broadband expansion policy, Piros de Carvalho also spearheaded digital equity efforts for the company. She will direct Commerce’s efforts to drive growth and expansion of broadband throughout the state.
“I’m thrilled to welcome Jade to our Commerce team. Her breadth of knowledge and experience with broadband development will take us to the next level,” Lieutenant Governor and Commerce Secretary David Toland said. “Jade will work tirelessly to ensure that we have the programs in place to expand broadband access across the entire state.”
Additionally, Piros de Carvalho brings nine years of local government experience as an elected official currently serving a third term as mayor for the city of Hutchinson. She holds a Bachelor of Arts from Wichita State University and a Master of Public Affairs from the University of Missouri, Columbia.
"It is an honor to serve the state during this historic opportunity to bring every Kansan access to affordable high-speed broadband,” said Piros de Carvalho. “I look forward to collaborating with leaders across the state to ensure all Kansas communities have the broadband access needed for schools and businesses to thrive."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.