As COVID-19 cases infiltrate the city of Atchison and the effects of the ongoing pandemic might still remain unknown, what does come to light is 2020 brought some positive twists for Atchison Police Department statistics.
The statistics in APD’s Year in Review show police provided 105 birthday parades for children in response to the pandemic and that the total of criminal cases declined 6 percent from 2019.
Police were dispatched to 11,058 calls in 2020, which is about 2,000 less than dispatches from the previous three years, according to the figures Chief Mike Wilson compiled in his report. The total arrests as a result from these calls were 479, about 200 less than in 2019. The most dispatches for police centered on disturbance calls.
“Although 2020 was an unusual year because of the COVID-19 pandemic with nearly all of the categories down it is still relevant to point out that crime continues to be down,” Wilson said in his report. “At the end of the year of 2019 with crime down 8 percent from 2018, and at the end of 2020 crime is down again, 6 percent from the previous year.”
Reported numbers of crimes were at a low, as the number of criminal cases cleared reached its all-time high at 89 percent.
Throughout the past 10 years APD had responded to an average of 271 domestic violence calls each year, Wilson said. In comparison to the past years there were only 161 reported in 2020, reflecting a 40 percent drop from the average.
The 29 reported burglaries in 2020 was the lowest number ever recorded in the crime statistics, Wilson noted in his report.
At last count in 2020 officers who comprise the APD force averaged 14.5 years of law enforcement experience. In addition to crime fighting the APD officers provided 527 vehicle unlocks and 390 escorts for funeral homes and financial institutions, Wilson reported.
Six patrol vehicles, a K-9 patrol vehicle, a School Resource Officer patrol vehicle, four unmarked vehicles and two motorcycles comprise the APD vehicle fleet that were driven a total of 216,686 miles in 2020.
Wilson wrote it was early in March 2020 when the first COVID-19 was reported in Kansas. Governor Laura Kelly issued the first executive order in the same month. It is confirmed more than 300,000 deaths in the United States have been attributed to COVID-19 in 2020. The National Law Enforcement Memorial reports COVID-19 was the leading cause of line-of-duty officer deaths in 2020.
Police responded to two traffic fatalities during the past year, both involved motorcycles.
The 2020 crimes in review are: Theft –256; robbery – two; sex crimes – 29; assault/battery – a total of 140 including 10 aggravated batteries and eight aggravated assaults; arson – two; criminal threat – 17; disorderly conduct – 14; vehicle theft – 10; criminal damage – 96; children in need of care – 30; protective custody – four; death investigations – 17; and drug cases – 45.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.