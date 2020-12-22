SEWARD, NEBRASKA -- Mikayla Lowe, Atchison, was one of 244 students named to Concordia, University, Nebraska’s honors list for the Fall 2020 semester.
The top 25 percent of all undergraduate students who complete at least 12 credit hours qualify for the honors list.
Concordia University, Nebraska is a fully accredited, coeducational university currently serving more than 2,500 students in an academic and Christ-centered community.
