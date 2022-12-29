TOPEKA – Colder temperatures and winter weather has arrived in Kansas. The dropping temperatures and necessity of raising the thermostat are leaving some families vulnerable when it comes to covering their heating bills.
The Low-Income Energy Assistance Program, LIEAP, implemented in the state by the Kansas Department for Children and Families, DCF, allows peace of mind and financial assistance to families struggling to pay their heating bills during the cold winter months.
“LIEAP has helped our Kansas communities stay warm for many years,” DCF Secretary Laura Howard said. “It is an important and valued support program provided to families during cold Kansas winters.”
Last year, $47 million aided approximately 40,000 households in covering winter heating bills, averaging $1,180 per home.
To qualify, households must have an adult at the address that is responsible for the heating costs of the home. Applicants must be able to prove a recent history of payments on the energy bill within the past three months, along with being at or below 150% of the federal poverty level.
The one-time assistance payment is determined by household income, number of persons living at the address, type of dwelling, and type of heating fuel. Income eligibility guidelines are as follows. Funding for LIEAP is provided by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Office of Community Service through the Federal Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program.
Persons Living at the Address and their Maximum Gross Monthly Incomeguidelines are as follows: One person -- $1,699; two persons -- $2,289; three persons -- $2,879; four persons -- $3,469; five persons -- $4,059; six persons -- $4,649; seven persons --
$5,239; and eight persons -- $5,829. For each additional person in the household at $590.
