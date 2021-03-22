The Kansas Department of Labor (KDOL) announced that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has extended the Lost Wages Assistance Program (LWA) payment period until Sept.27, 2021.
KDOL will continue to payout claimants for weeks that are owed until the program expiration date,Sept.27, 2021.Even though the payment period has been extended, the application period for the program expired on Dec. 27, 2020. No new applications can be submitted to KDOL.LWA was only available to those claimants who were entitled to a minimum of $100 in unemployment benefits from the weeks ending Aug. 1, 2020 to Sept. 5, 2020. This program was not available to all claimants.Since March 15, 2020.KDOL has paidoutover4.2million weekly claims totaling over $2.8billion between regular unemploymentand the federal pandemic programs.
For more information, or to apply for unemployment benefits, go to www.GetKansasBenefits.gov.
