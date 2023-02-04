St. Patrick's Parade Chairwoman Janie, left, suprises Grand Marshal Mary Perkins with the news she's chosen to lead the 2023 St. Patrick's "Show your Irish" parade set for Saturday, March 11 in downtown Atchison.
Past grand marshals have made their decision for Mary Hegarty Perkins to reign over the 2023 St. Patrick's Day Parade in Atchison.
Committee Chairwoman, current and former committee members surprised Perkins of her distinction Friday night during dinner at Pete's Restaurant in Atchison.
The parade theme is "Show your Irish", and the event kicks off at 10:30 a.m. with a coronation and entertainment in the Elks Lodge basement, the public is invited on Saturday, March 11 to all festivities. Line-up for the early afternoon parade will be along the riverfront. The parade commences along Fourth and Commercial streets, northbound to Kansas Avenue, then is turns left from Fourth Street, to westbound along Kansas Avenue past the Elks to Seventh Street southbound to Commercial Street where the route turns westbound toward Eighth Street, and disbands in the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hall vicinity.
Perkins, her husband, Joe and their two sons, Brady and Connor have been longtime parade boosters. Perkins served 17 years as a parade committee member until more recent times.
Joe Perkins, Connor and Brady were the ones who have decorated the streets with the St. Pat's parade flags for numerous years.
Mary Perkins is representing the second generation in her family to serve as Grand Marshal. Her father, Patrick "Pat" Hegarty reigned in 2002. Patrick Hegarty was born in 1923 to Patrick and Mary E. Byrne in the St. Patrick's community south of Atchison.
Mary Perkins has deep Irish roots to show her ancestors, commonly known as "Little Mike" Michael Hegarty was born in County Cork, Ireland. Perkins ancestral matriarch, Johanna Connors was born in County Kerry, Ireland. At some point in their lives Little Mike and Johanna came to America and were married Nov. 14, 1863, in Atchison County, Kansas. Both Little Mike and Johanna are buried at St. Patrick's Cemetery, south of Atchison.
Like in the recent past years, Committeeman Tim Pickman authored a personalized limerick for the honoree to mark the occasion.
"Mary Hegarty Perkins 2023 St. Patrick's Day Grand Marshal" by Tim Pickman
To Mary Perkins, who's maiden name is Hegarty.
She can trace her Irish roots to her family tree.
Our group here tonight is as proud as can be.
To crown her St. Patrick's Day Grand Marshal in 2023.
Past Grand Marshals, Karen Bell (2013), Denny Cunningham and Debby Cunningham Hawk (2017), all are former St. Patrick's Parade Committee members.
Also present for the surprise announcement were Mary Perkins Family members, Joe and Connor, her sisters, Vicki Hegarty, Sheila and husband, Larry Boos, and committee members. Dan and Debbi Pickman, and Billl and Lori Pickman.
