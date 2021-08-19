The A.J. Harwi Hardware Building located at 832 Commercial Street in downtown Atchison, originally built in 1907, is being redeveloped into 41 affordable apartments. The project will be known as “Lofts at 832.” Along with their team, developers Timothy Schulte and Rhett Buford bring 30+ years of experience in developing historic loft apartments. They acquired the building in August of 2020, and have recently received a tax credit award from Kansas Housing Resources Corporation to help finance the construction.
The Harwi Building played a role in the growth and prosperity of Atchison at the turn of the twentieth century. At the time of its construction, it was one of the most modern and thoroughly equipped wholesale hardware establishments in the west. Its location on Commercial Street, the primary business thoroughfare in Atchison at the time, connected to the Missouri River and paralleled the east-west railroad lines which allowed for the transfer of freight directly into and out of the Harwi Building. The building was later occupied by Blish, Mize & Sillman (today known as Blish-Mize Co.), a local company that continues to be one of the most successful wholesale hardware distributors in the nation.
The redevelopment of the Harwi Building to “Lofts at 832” will preserve the historic nature of the building by restoring the exposed structure, large windows, and masonry walls while incorporating modern-day finishes. The project will include studio, 1-bedroom, and 2-bedroom units with rents starting at $500/month.
Lofts at 832 will continue the recent investment in the downtown community and provide a great housing option within walking distance to retail and restaurants. “We’re grateful for the support we’ve received from the City and local businesses,” said Schulte. “The City has been fantastic to work with and we’re eager to revitalize this historic building in downtown.”
“Having attended school in Atchison, I’m excited to work on a project in a town I used to call home,” Buford said.
Construction is expected to begin in early 2022 with completion in early 2023. The architect is SWD Architects, the contractor is Rau construction, and the project will be managed by Old Town Management.
