For most people the Christmas and winter Holiday season marks a time for shopping to enhance gift giving and meal time festivities.
Atchison Area Chamber of Commerce leaders are encouraging all to buy into the Locally Atchison initiative to keep local dollars in the Atchison area. Earlier in the year, the Chamber rolled out the Locally Atchison e-cards to spend like money at more than 25 participating businesses in Atchison. As part of the initiative to support the local economy the Chamber gift shop located in the Santa Fe Depot is featuring handmade goods crafted by local area artists and craftsmen.
The Chamber is featuring a special holiday offerings for sale from the Atchison Farmers’ Market vendors from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Santa Fe Depot.
The Chamber’s Executive Director Jim Rowland said bringing the local Famers’ Market goods into the Chamber for a special holiday sale is a natural extension of the focus on the wares from local makers and artisans. It is also a way to show support for budding entrepreneurs and those who are fully experienced.
Scheduled to be present at Saturday’s market are: Cedar Lane Farms with locally grown produce; Hall N Honey – with honey and honey gifts; Walker Creek with a variety of jams, sauces, rustic holiday gifts, Christmas candies and ornaments and possible homegrown mushrooms; and jams and jellies made by the Mad Zeal farms.
The new eGift Cards function like the paper Chamber Gift Certificates, which are currently redeemable, but no longer available for purchase. However, the e-cards are available for purchase for gifting purposes like incentives, rewards or as gifts. Cards are available for purchase online and email and can be texted or printed for use in local shops and restaurants. The eGift Card purchase amounts are $25, $50, $100, or for a customized amount, card purchases are subject to an eDelivery fee of $3.50.
The Atchison Area Community Foundation was organized about a year ago to improve the quality of life for the Atchison area, said AACF Jonathan Mize. Mize also serves as president of the Foundation. Currently there are about 25 different funds under the AACF’s umbrella with about $500,000 worth of funds and growing. In wake of the pandemic, the community raised about $145,000 to establish a COVID fund to bring relief to the some businesses and non-profits in the area, Mize explained. With some of remaining funds the Chamber launched the eCard initiative. In turn, AACF pledged to match $1 for every $1 of e-card purchases up to $5,000 dollars. Recently the AACF has reached its match and the Foundation leaders are planning to present the proceeds to its recipient in the near future.
The Chamber is also sponsoring another endeavor to enhance and encourage local shopping, the Cash for Christmas started Monday, Dec. 7 and runs until Thursday, Dec. 24 at participating retail establishments in Atchison. Shoppers will receive one raffle ticket entry for every $10 worth of money spent at the participating stores. Shoppers write your name and number on the back of the tickets and become one of the five eligible to win $100. The announcement of winners will be Tuesday, Dec. 29.
Retailers participating in the Cash for Christmas promotion are:
5th Street Mercantile, Lopez de Mexico, Alps, Maria Mexican Restaurant, The Artist Box, Muddy River Guitars, Atchison Furniture Co., Orscheln’s Backroad Atlas, Paolucci’s, Bare Beauty-Urban Lawncare, Pete’s Steakhouse, Blown Away Hair Studio, Rox’s Images, Carrigan Lumber, Sacred Leaf, CVS, Skyway Vapes, Dairy Queen, Sunflower Café, Dillon Tire, Sunsetters, Eddies Five and Dime, Taco John’s, Express Lube, Travel Center of Atchison, Favorite Things, VanDyke’s Grocery, Fox Theater, Walls of Books & East Hills Cleaners, Gambino’s Pizza, The Hardware Store, Willow Boutique, Hilligoss Shoes, Jerry’s Again, Jock’s Nitch, Kex Rx, Locally Atchison Gift Shop in the Santa Fe Depot.
