YMCA sponsors Gone Fishin' By: Barbara Trimble Atchison Globe Barbara Trimble Author email Apr 25, 2023 Apr 25, 2023 Updated 53 min ago The YMCA Gone Fishin' event is set for Saturday, May 13. File photo For 12 years the Atchison YMCA has been hosting the Gone Fishin' event. This year the event is scheduled for Saturday, May 13."If you love to fish or you would like to learn to fish, the Gone Fishin' event is the place to come." Executive Director of the YMCA Lorin Affield said. The YMCA's Fishing Clinic will begin at 8am until 1pm at the Atchison State Fishing Lake. Ages 6 to 12 are encouraged to sign up by calling the YMCA at 913-367-4948 or stop by the YMCA. The sponsors this year are: United Way, Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks, Bass Pro Shops, Cabela's and the Boy Scouts. Fishing poles and bait will be provided by Kansas Wildlife and Parks. A variety of fish are stocked this year: croppie, bluegill, catfish, bass and carp. Affield will clean and fillet the fish and the Boy Scouts will cook the fish. The clinic is offered free by Atchison Family YMCA/Cray Community Center and the Boy Scouts.
