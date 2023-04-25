Go fish in the lake

The YMCA Gone Fishin’ event is set for Saturday, May 13. 

 File photo

For 12 years the Atchison YMCA has been hosting the Gone Fishin’ event. This year the event is scheduled for Saturday, May 13.

“If you love to fish or you would like to learn to fish, the Gone Fishin’ event is the place to come.” Executive Director of the YMCA Lorin Affield said. 

The YMCA’s Fishing Clinic will begin at 8am until 1pm at the Atchison State Fishing Lake. Ages 6 to 12 are encouraged to sign up by calling the YMCA at 913-367-4948 or stop by the YMCA. 