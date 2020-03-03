Elizabeth “Liz” Johnson set a world record during her lifetime for her endurance, active lifestyle and passionate participation in local YMCA programs that will likely continue to endure in her afterlife.
Johnson, 80, died on Feb. 2. Her legacy entails swimming, running, biking, ballroom and country dancing, stilt walking, unicycling, skiing, skating, kayaking and diving as well as serving as an instructor, coach, program director and an Olympic Torch Carrier. Seemingly, there was no feat too large to challenge Johnson.
Johnson was a 10-year world record-holding triathlete for swimming in her age group; she starred as one of the featured athletes in the book, “Becoming an Ironman” by Kara Douglass Thom. In 1989, Johnson broke a record when she competed in the Hawaii Ironman. Johnson finished seven Ironman Triathlons throughout her years of competition, along various courses.
Johnson’s daughter, Kelly (Johnson) Elias added her mother was also known for cooking, knitting, crocheting, sewing and wearing jingle bells on her shoes throughout the years in December. It’s the jingle bells that Elias fondly recalled, in what she and her brothers — Kennedy, Lee, Dylan and Kevin — often teased their mom about for many years.
“We always joked with her that we would wear bells to her funeral,” Elias said.
Memorials for Johnson will start with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 7; later a Celebration of Life will be from Noon to 4 p.m. in the YMCA Community Room. To commemorate their mom, Johnson’s children will offer bells to anyone who would like wear bells to her funeral.
For anyone who would like to make a monetary contribution in Johnson’s honor, family members suggest contributions go to the Y’s Learn to Swim Program, toward every second-grader attending schools throughout all of Atchison County.
All about aquatics
“She was all about people learning to swim,” Elias said.
Johnson shared her love and knowledge of swimming, aerobics and dance throughout her more than 30 years of service the YMCA aquatics director, according to her published obituary.
YMCA Program Director II Jennifer Kiehl, aquatics and membership, explained when she was a 3-year-old she was first introduced to swimming, and Johnson was her instructor. Kiehl estimated Johnson’s tenure at the Y spanned more than 30 years throughout her years of service as a swim coach and instructor for youth, adult, competitive swim teams and a Master Program for swimmers aged 18 years or older. Some current high school-aged workers at the Y received instruction from Johnson, Kiehl said.
The Learn to Swim Program came to fruition in 2016 after Johnson’s retirement, Kiehl said the program’s focus is on second-graders bussed in from Atchison County Community Schools USD 377, Atchison Public Schools USD 409, and Trinity Lutheran School and is expected to include Saint Benedict Catholic School for the upcoming school year, contingent on transportation details. The elements of the class included safety around the water applicable to all sorts of water edges in all parts of the county like swimming banks, rivers, creeks, lakes and ponds, etc.; basic back to edge safety; floating and the interest promoting swim lessons.
Executive Director Lorin Affield, Atchison Family YMCA, Cray Community Center, indicated the seeds to implement the Learn to Swim Program began within the past seven years as a means to instill in youngsters certain skill sets to assure confident with their individual comfort levels around water. Although the program commenced after Johnson’s retirement from the Y, the program reflects her philosophy and goes to the heart of the YMCA, Affield said.
“It’s (The Learn to Swim Program) is a critical piece of our mission and importance to the quality of life for our community,” Affield said. Support for the program is generated and sustained through the Y’s annual campaign.
Former Atchison resident and Y aquatic instructor, Jeri Ann Baker was inspired by Johnson.
“Liz most certainly was my mentor in how to teach swimming lessons,” Baker said, and recalled other milestones for Johnson. “I’m thinking that she was one of the first land aerobics teachers at the YMCA too. The year was probably 1978. She was the swim team coach too and all of her children were on the team.
“Liz was a remarkable woman who inspired people of all ages to go the extra mile and be exceptional, literally,” Baker said. “Her compassion and dedication in helping others achieve their goals in all aspects of life was a blessing to the Atchison community.”
The support crew
In the book “Becoming an Ironman” Johnson described her children as her support crew and training partners. Because all of her children swam the family spent a lot of time together in the swimming pool. They also went to a bike rally together throughout Memorial Day holiday weekends. The children also took turns in segments and ran with her as part of her training routines and at some events.
In a 2013 Globe interview, Johnson summarized that she had competed in 10-half-ironman races, 27 sprint triathlons, 38 Olympic-distance triathlons and numerous other swimming, biking and running races throughout Kansas, Texas, Florida, Minnesota, California and Hawaii. The 20 swimming events completed comprised a minimum of 2.4 miles; her 5k running events checked in at 32 completed; she had completed 17 bicycle events; and she carried an Olympic torch for the 1996 games in Atlanta, Georgia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.