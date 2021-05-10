Around 40 youth and their parents gathered on Saturday at the Atchison State Fishing Lake for a free fishing clinic hosted by the YMCA, the KS Department of Wildlife and Parks, and the Boy Scouts of America.
YMCA Executive Director Lorin Affield taught the youth about the best lures, jigs, and bait to use to catch different species of fish, and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks provided fishing poles and tackles for everyone to use. The Scouts of Wagon Wheel troops 53, 92, and 94 cooked up a delicious lunch consisting of elk burgers and hot dogs, and around 25 of the Scouts camped overnight on Friday, braving the storm that passed through. Most of the youth in attendance also received free fishing poles, compliments of a generous donation from Cabela's.
The fish were eager to bite and nearly all of the youth in attendance had some success. Lorin Affield even helped a few of the Scouts with filleting their catches before they left.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.