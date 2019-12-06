The Rev. Robert Ziegler, pastor of Trinity Lutheran Church, recently received recognition for his 60 years of service to God's ministry. Atchison Globe visited him recently at the church, 603 North Eighth St., to talk about what has inspired him in his life's work, how he certainly has no intention of retirement, and how the best way for anyone to show appreciation for what he's done, as he sees it, is to come to church on Sunday.
Atchison Globe: What made you first think about joining the ministry?
The Rev. Robert Ziegler: When I was a sophomore in high school, I began to think about the ministry. Up until that time I wanted to be a doctor. Then, I began to think about the ministry, and by the time I was a junior, I had decided to become a pastor. First, I went to St. John’s Academy in Winfield, as a senior in high school in order to study Greek and Latin. After that, then, graduating for the academy, I went on to Corncordia University in St. Louis, Missouri, graduating in the 1959. I was pastor over at Zion Lutheran in Claflin, Kansas, for the first 10 years. And now I've been here for 50 years.
Globe: So, you started out thinking maybe you'd be a doctor, focused on physical health, and instead you've dedicated your life to being a doctor of mind, body and soul.
Ziegler: Yes, I’m happy that I’ve been able to touch the lives of many people and serve the Lord in many different ways. It’s a humbling experience. As a pastor you touch the lives of people in so many ways from cradle to the grave. I planned that, or hoped that would be so, and it has been. I didn’t know at that time, that it would be this long. Maybe you think you’ll retire after 40 years, but that has not been the case, and I see no reason to stop now. I love what I'm doing. I have loved being a pastor and I want to continue what I'm doing.
Globe: What's are some of the proudest accomplishments you've had in your work at Trinity?
Ziegler: Here at Trinity of course, we have a Christian day school. For 50 years we’ve touched the lives of many, many children. Many have left Atchison, of course, and are serving the Lord wherever they are. Part of the mission, too, is just reaching people for Christ Jesus. There’s so many ways in which we minister in bringing children to Christ Jesus, of course.
Part of the ministry here has been reaching out to people in the field of alcoholism and narcotics anonymous. The Lord reaches out to those in need the most, if they just open their hearts to his love. I have been involved in sharing that love with those in need for many years. When we started Valley Hope in 1972, I was a chaplain there, and that was a big part of my life for 16 years. I was chaplain, counselor and also a lecturer.
I know that through the Ministry here, we’ve touched the lives of lots of people, lots of people. I’ve seen them grow into adults. I've seen them have children and grandchildren. After these many years, I’ve seen people celebrate 50th wedding anniversaries, people who I married, and who I have since performed baptisms for, for their children and their grandchildren.
Globe: Who was an inspiration for you in your earlier life?
Ziegler: My grandfather, Dr. Charles Ziegler of Vesta, Nebraska, had a tremendous influence upon me, in teaching me the importance of being willing to work with people, to selflessly give of oneself for the betterment of others. He had a true compassion for his fellow man. I was born in 1934; the bottom of the pit of the Depression. We had a lot of people who needed help back then.
Globe: What do you consider your legacy as a pastor?
A legacy? Well, I can't think of anything right offhand, but as a church, it should be mentioned, all of the changes that we've had here in the last 50 years. In 1988, we built the new school building. In 2009, we dedicated Trinity Place right down the road. Through the years, we've been able to purchase this whole block and half of the next block. The whole area, really, has changed, because of what we've done here at Trinity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.