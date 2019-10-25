The 50th annual Wood Reunion (descendants of John and Louesa Brown Wood) was held on Sept. 29, at the home of Carl E. and Ruthie A. Tharman of rural Atchison with 21 people in attendance.
After a pot-lunch meal, the meeting was called to order by President Theresa Root. Secretary/Treasurer Janet M. Thooft advocated the 2018 Minutes be read by Vice President Carl A. Tharman. Ruth Anna Seward moved that the minutes be approved as read with corrections; Barbara Wood seconded; minutes approved. Janet said funds were adequate to cover postage so the donation basket was not used.
Two births were announced. Gabriel Ly Tharman, August 9, 2019, son of Paul and Kim Tharman, grandson of Carl E. and Ruthie A. Tharman. Preston Michael Tharman, December 29, 2018, son of Alex and Karen Tharman, grandson of Carl E. and Ruthie A. Tharman.
There were two deaths recorded. Carolyn (Wood) Kane, died April 14, 2019. She was the daughter of Lawrence (Bud) Wood, Sr. and Meteel Winzer. Aaron Shelton, age 28, died in an automobile accident on March 18, 2019. He was the son of Ronnie and Laralee (Sandy) Shelton, daughter of Larry and Judy (Wood) Sandy.
One marriage took place. Kenneth Tharman to Lindsie Stenzel, December 15, 2018, son of Carl A. and Kathy Tharman, grandson of Carl E. and Ruthie A. Tharman.
The youngest in attendance was AnnaMaria Root, age 10. The Wood relative with the most “years of experience” attending the event was Robert (Bob) Winzer at 86-years young. The couple married the longest was Robert (Bob) and Ollie Winzer of 62 years. Janet and Teva Thooft traveled the farthest, approximately 90 miles from Paxico, Kansas. Winner of the candy-jar was Katrina Ernzen whose guess was 386; actual candies totaled 342.
After discussion, it was decided to hold the 51st annual Wood reunion on Sunday, September 27, 2020, at Carl E. and Ruthie Tharman’s home. All relatives are invited.
Ruth Anna Seward moved to retain the current officers for the coming year. Carl A. Tharman seconded. Motion passed. Officers for the 2019-2020 Wood Reunion are as follows: Theresa Root, president; Carl A. Tharman, vice president; and Janet Thooft, secretary/treasurer.
It was suggested that whoever wins the Candy Jar (or their parent) becomes the Game Guru for the following year. Ruthie Tharman nominated Katrina (Tharman) Ernzen as the Game Guru for the coming year, and Theresa seconded; motion carried. Theresa moved to adjourn the meeting; Ollie Winzer seconded; and the meeting was adjourned.
