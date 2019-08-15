The 59th annual Wohlgemuth reunion was held in July at Atchison County Community High School in Effingham. President Matt Davis welcomed all family members and guests and announced the singing of the doxology. Everyone enjoyed a delicious potluck dinner.
President Matt announced a total of 94 members and 2 guess were present. Oldest family member present was Larry Neill, 85, from Jefferson City, Missouri. Oldest descendant present was Gerry Wohlgemuth, 87, from Effingham. Ruben Alfredo Vazquez, 7 week old son of Kristin & Julian Vazquez, Lansing, was the youngest member present. The longest married couple present was David and Lucile Wohlgemuth, celebrating 60 years, from McGehee, Ar. The newest married couple present was Megan and Kamron Gaber, married on July 12, 2019, from Chillicothe, Missouri. Traveling the greatest distance was Brooke Jackson, Grand Junction, Colorado, coming 820 miles
President Matt asked present and past military members to stand and be recognized, and to fill out the Family Military Service Book. Family members present from the original 9 Wohlgemuth brothers and sisters were: Anna – 17; William – 16; Albert -17; Bertha – 0; Ida -0; Emil -25; Emma -17 and 2 guest; Ed -2; Mary – 0; for a total of 96.
New Business was Deb Glaman McGlaughlin, from the family of William, had a tub full of family pictures to look at. There were pictures that her mother had from years past.
Election of officers resulted in retaining the same members: Registration – John and Barbara Neill; Drink Committee – John and Jennifer Wohlgemuth; President – Matt Davis; Vice-President – Corey Neill; Secretary/Treasurer – Barb Metcalfe. The afternoon ended with lucky family members receiving door prizes. Next year’s reunion will be held on the 4th Sunday of July, which will be July 26, 2020 with a potluck dinner beginning at 12:30 p.m. at ACCHS in Effingham.
Fuhrman descendants assemble
The decendants of Julius & Mary Fuhrman met on Sunday, July 28, at the Effingham Senior Center for a potluck dinner.
There were 20 family members, 3 guests, and 1 baby. Guests were Dane Normile, Alicia & Richard Mallon, & baby was Emberlynn May Hunt great, great granddaughter of Mary Ann Schrick.
Reported one death, Mary Ann Schrick; 2 weddngs; Sydney Enzbrennerr & Jacob Ables; Lillian Caton to Mike Wilson; 3 births: Emberlynn May Hunt, Camille Elizabeth Willey, & Millie Reno.
Family members came from Atchison, Topeka, Mayetta, Severance, Denton, Benton, Everest, Effingham, and Leawood. Don & Rita Thurn & Herb & Kathy Pello came the farthest.
Next reunion the last Sunday in July 2020, Effingham Senior Center. Cards were signed and sent to Mary Teresa Jeagle & Dorothy Craig,
The afternoon was enjoyed by visiting and talking about old times.
Jackson Family meets in Lancaster
The 61th annual Jackson family reunion was held at the Lancaster City Hall with a potluck luncheon. 48 family members were present. Reunion Coordinator Michelle Urban welcomed the family to the reunion. Tony Jackson led the group with a prayer before the meal. Fried chicken for the meal was prepared by Pam, Allie and Carly Bilderback. A short meeting was held after lunch led by Reunion Coordinator Michelle Urban. Michelle passed out copies of the minutes from the 2018 reunion and a financial report was given. No corrections or additions were made.
Several Door Prizes donated by cousins Carla, Linda, Lori, Robin and Violet were distributed to the winners. Ron & Michelle Urban provided a photo booth for everyone to have their picture taken and a treat bags were passed for the kids. Several cousins have been organizing pictures and had duplicates pictures displayed for family members that wanted them to take home.
It was again decided to have the 2020 reunion at the Lancaster City Hall on the first Sunday of June. June 7, 2020. Everyone then enjoyed visiting, taking pictures at the photo booth and looking over the photos brought by the cousins.
The Oldest in attendance was Bob Megenity, Youngest in attendance was Dylan Jackson and Francis & Norma Megenity came the farthest distance from Barnes, KS.
Births recorded were: Jayden Lee Pyles-10/31/2018, Jackson Wade Plaster-03/23/19, James Kelly Kilgore-8/20/2018, Oliver Paul Hatfield – 01/19/2018
No Deaths or Marriages were recorded.
Those present were: Bob Megenity, Corky & Gloria Jackson, Ron & Michelle Urban, Bob & Peggy Jackson, Linda, Mike & Stevy Rose Bowen, John Schraer, Leona & Don Steuart, Norma & Francis Megenity, Steven, Myka, Gunnar & Gracie Sinclair, Violet Sinclair, Carla Wolfe, Chrystal Sinclair, Kassandra Reynolds, Emily & Zoey Carlson, Duane & Stephanie Sinclair, Robin Springstead, Steve & Becky Belveal, Brenda & Matthew Pyles, Matt & Dylan Jackson, Tony & Judy Jackson, Debbie Peters, Greg & Eva Schmidt, Pam, Caley & Allie Bilderback, Michael Sinclair, Marissa Dexter, Bryan, Elisa, Alex, Kayla Peters, Butch & Nancy Belveal.
Michelle announced that family news can always be called, mailed or emailed to her or put on the Jackson Family Reunion Facebook page so that we can record it for the following year.
Urban Lawncare hosts Urban clan The 9th Annual John and Dora Urban Family Reunion was held at the Urban Lawncare Facility south of Atchison June 8, 2019. 28 Family members were present. The reunion began with Ron & Michelle welcoming the family to the reunion. After a short prayer said by Travis Urban, a potluck dinner was enjoyed by all. Michelle announced that everyone could find family information on the Family Facebook Page. Everyone agreed to have the next reunion in 2020 on the second Saturday of June.
After the meal, everyone enjoyed visiting and taking pictures. A family hayrack ride was taken around the Jackson Farm stopping to feed the goats, fish and cows.
Judy Watowa was the oldest member present. Berlin Grace Dunn was the youngest member present and The Kevin Dunn Family came the farthest distance from Lee’s Summit, MO.
Those present were Jerry & Bernadette Urban, Mark, Brenda and Kendra Brull, , Kevin, Erin, Hayden & Berlin Dunn, John McKibben, Todd McKibben, Brandon McKibben, Deb McDermed, Marion & Bonnie Schuetz, Kerry Schuetz, Ron & Michelle Urban, Maria Bare & Jason Gross, Travis Urban, Ken & Mary Urban, Corky & Gloria Jackson, Judy Watowa, Dan Watowa.
There were no births, deaths or marriages reported.
