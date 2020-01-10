A winter storm warning is in effect for all of Atchison County as of Noon on Friday, Jan. 10, and the surrounding area. Freezing rain transitioning to snow over the course of Friday and Saturday are expected. A significant amount of ice and about 8 inches of snow by Sunday morning are expected.
Readers shouldn’t assume that an entity not appearing on this list has made no schedule changes; reach out directly to the school, business or service of concern to find out the latest information. The following area institutions and establishments have altered their operations on account of their winter weather:
Atchison Public Library
Closed at 1 p.m. Friday.
Closed Saturday
Atchison County Community Schools USD 377
All schools dismissed early at 1:15 p.m. Friday.
Afternoon preschool pickup didn’t occur.
All after-school Friday athletics and activities cancelled; all Saturday events cancelled.
Please contact schools to learn of other transportation changes.
Atchison County Health Department
The Atchison County Health Department closed at Noon on Friday due to inclement weather.
Atchison Public Schools USD 409
Atchison Elementary School dismissed at 1:30 p.m. Friday.
Atchison Middle School classes ended at 12:42 p.m. Friday.
Atchison High School and Central School classes released at 12:45 p.m. Friday.
All after-school Friday athletics and activities cancelled.
Buchanan County R-IV School District
Games for tonight against Mound City are cancelled make up date will be set next week.
Dewey Benefit for tonight is postponed to later date.
City of Atchison
City crews will be working throughout Friday and Saturday to clear the effects of the winter storm. All drivers should avoid parking on emergency/snow routes so that these areas can be cleared as thoroughly as possible.
Easton USD 449
Academics will continue until the normal time on Friday, but all after-school athletics and activities, including the Pleasant Ridge High School Winter Royalty events, have been cancelled and will be rescheduled for a future date to be determined.
All Saturday events are cancelled.
First Presbyterian Church
With winter weather expected to last through Sunday morning, church services may be altered. Please check Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/FPCAtchison/) on Sunday before heading to church to see if any cancellations are in effect.
Jefferson County North USD 339
Classes were dismissed at the normal time on Friday, but all Friday afternoon, evening and all Saturday activities and athletics are cancelled.
Maur Hill-Mount Academy
All after-school Friday athletics and activities cancelled.
Wrestling events scheduled for Saturday cancelled, new date(s) pending.
Varsity MH-MA Ravens basketball vs. Atchison County Tigers moved to Wednesday, Jan. 15.
South Brown County USD 430
Classes were dismissed at 12:30 p.m. Friday. All after-school Friday activities and athletics, as well as all Saturday events, have been cancelled.
Trinity Lutheran School
All classes were dismissed early at 1:30 p.m. Friday.
Valley Falls USD 338
All after school activities were cancelled for Friday and Saturday. Academics continued until the normal time at 3:45 p.m. Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.