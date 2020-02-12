Amid all-day snowy conditions on Wednesday, Feb. 12, with winter weather expected to continue, various snow-related closures have been announced.
Readers shouldn’t assume that an entity not appearing on this list has made no schedule changes; reach out directly to the school, business or service of concern to find out the latest information. The following establishments have altered their operations on account of their winter weather:
_____________________________________________________________
- Atchison Public Library
PENDING. No announcement yet received.
_____________________________________________________________
- Atchison Community Health Clinic
PENDING. No announcement yet received.
_____________________________________________________________
- Atchison County Community Schools USD 377
CLOSED. All classes, academics and athletics cancelled on Thursday.
_____________________________________________________________
- Atchison County Health Department
PENDING. No announcement yet received.
_____________________________________________________________
- Atchison Public Schools USD 409
CLOSED. All classes, academics and athletics cancelled on Thursday.
_____________________________________________________________
- Benedictine College
OPEN. All classes and activities to take place as normal on Thursday.
_____________________________________________________________
- Buchanan County R-IV School District
PENDING. No announcement yet received.
_____________________________________________________________
- City of Atchison
PENDING. No announcement yet received.
_____________________________________________________________
- Doniphan West USD 111
PENDING. No announcement yet received.
_____________________________________________________________
- Easton USD 449
CLOSED. All classes, academics and athletics cancelled on Thursday.
_____________________________________________________________
- Highland Community College
PENDING. No announcement yet received.
_____________________________________________________________
- Highland Technical Center (Atchison VoTech)
PENDING. No announcement yet received.
_____________________________________________________________
- Jefferson County North USD 339
PENDING. No announcement yet received.
_____________________________________________________________
- Maur Hill-Mount Academy
PENDING. No announcement yet received.
_____________________________________________________________
- Project Concern
CLOSED Thursday. All associated services, including Meals on Wheels and general public transportation, will be inactive throughout the day.
_____________________________________________________________
- Riverside Schools USD 114
PARTLY CLOSED. Junior high after school activities cancelled for Wednesday. Decision pending on Thursday.
_____________________________________________________________
- South Brown County USD 430
PARTLY CLOSED. All facilities will have a two-hour late start on Thursday. Breakfast will be served from 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. No VoTech.
_____________________________________________________________
- St. Benedict Catholic School
PENDING. No announcement yet received.
_____________________________________________________________
- St. Joseph School District
CLOSED. All classes, academics and athletics cancelled on Thursday.
_____________________________________________________________
- Town & Country Senior Center
CLOSED Thursday. All associated services, including Meals on Wheels and general public transportation, will be inactive throughout the day.
_____________________________________________________________
- Trinity Lutheran School
PENDING. No announcement yet received.
_____________________________________________________________
- Valley Falls USD 338
CLOSED. All classes, academics and athletics cancelled on Thursday.
_____________________________________________________________
Last updated 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.