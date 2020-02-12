Snow days placeholder

Neither snow, nor rain, nor heat, nor gloom of night shall stop the delivery of Atchison Globe to these newspaper racks located throughout Northeast Kansas. Other institutions are a little more vulnerable to snow-related interruptions.

 File photo | Atchison Globe

Amid all-day snowy conditions on Wednesday, Feb. 12, with winter weather expected to continue, various snow-related closures have been announced. 

Readers shouldn’t assume that an entity not appearing on this list has made no schedule changes; reach out directly to the school, business or service of concern to find out the latest information. The following establishments have altered their operations on account of their winter weather:

_____________________________________________________________

  • Atchison Public Library

PENDING. No announcement yet received. 

_____________________________________________________________

  • Atchison Community Health Clinic

PENDING. No announcement yet received. 

_____________________________________________________________

  • Atchison County Community Schools USD 377

CLOSED. All classes, academics and athletics cancelled on Thursday.

_____________________________________________________________ 

  • Atchison County Health Department

PENDING. No announcement yet received. 

_____________________________________________________________

  • Atchison Public Schools USD 409

CLOSED. All classes, academics and athletics cancelled on Thursday.

_____________________________________________________________

  • Benedictine College

OPEN. All classes and activities to take place as normal on Thursday.

_____________________________________________________________

  • Buchanan County R-IV School District

PENDING. No announcement yet received. 

_____________________________________________________________

  • City of Atchison

PENDING. No announcement yet received. 

_____________________________________________________________

  • Doniphan West USD 111

PENDING. No announcement yet received. 

_____________________________________________________________

  • Easton USD 449

CLOSED. All classes, academics and athletics cancelled on Thursday.

_____________________________________________________________

  • Highland Community College

PENDING. No announcement yet received. 

_____________________________________________________________

  • Highland Technical Center (Atchison VoTech)

PENDING. No announcement yet received. 

_____________________________________________________________

  • Jefferson County North USD 339

PENDING. No announcement yet received. 

_____________________________________________________________

  • Maur Hill-Mount Academy

PENDING. No announcement yet received. 

_____________________________________________________________

  • Project Concern 

CLOSED Thursday. All associated services, including Meals on Wheels and general public transportation, will be inactive throughout the day. 

_____________________________________________________________

  • Riverside Schools USD 114

PARTLY CLOSED. Junior high after school activities cancelled for Wednesday. Decision pending on Thursday. 

_____________________________________________________________

  • South Brown County USD 430

PARTLY CLOSED. All facilities will have a two-hour late start on Thursday. Breakfast will be served from 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. No VoTech.

_____________________________________________________________

  • St. Benedict Catholic School

PENDING. No announcement yet received. 

_____________________________________________________________

  • St. Joseph School District

CLOSED. All classes, academics and athletics cancelled on Thursday.

_____________________________________________________________

  • Town & Country Senior Center

CLOSED Thursday. All associated services, including Meals on Wheels and general public transportation, will be inactive throughout the day. 

_____________________________________________________________

  • Trinity Lutheran School

PENDING. No announcement yet received. 

_____________________________________________________________

  • Valley Falls USD 338

CLOSED. All classes, academics and athletics cancelled on Thursday.

_____________________________________________________________

Last updated 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.