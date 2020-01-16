Amid uncertain winter weather conditions set for Friday, Jan. 17, and Saturday, Jan. 18, various institutional closures have been announced.
Readers shouldn’t assume that an entity not appearing on this list has made no schedule changes; reach out directly to the school, business or service of concern to find out the latest information. The following establishments have altered their operations on account of their winter weather:
- Atchison Public Library
No announcement at this time.
- Atchison Community Health Clinic
No announcement at this time.
- Atchison County Community Schools USD 377
All classes and academics cancelled on Friday.
- Atchison County Health Department
No announcement at this time.
- Atchison Public Schools USD 409
All classes and academics cancelled on Friday.
- Benedictine College
No announcement at this time.
- Buchanan County R-IV School District
No announcement at this time.
- City of Atchison
Regular City Commission meeting set for 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21 (amid MLK Day).
- Doniphan West USD 111
No announcement at this time.
- Easton USD 449
No announcement at this time.
- Highland Community College
No announcement at this time.
- Highland Technical Center (Atchison VoTech)
No announcement at this time.
- Jefferson County North USD 339
No announcement at this time.
- Maur Hill-Mount Academy
All classes and academics cancelled on Friday.
- Riverside Schools USD 114
No announcement at this time.
- South Brown County USD 430
No announcement at this time.
- St. Benedict Catholic School
All classes and academics cancelled on Friday.
- St. Joseph School District
All classes and academics cancelled on Friday.
- Trinity Lutheran School
No announcement at this time.
- Valley Falls USD 338
No announcement at this time.
Last updated 8:45 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16.
