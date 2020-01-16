Snow days placeholder

Neither snow, nor rain, nor heat, nor gloom of night shall stop the delivery of Atchison Globe to these newspaper racks located throughout Northeast Kansas. Other institutions are a little more vulnerable to snow-related interruptions.

Amid uncertain winter weather conditions set for Friday, Jan. 17, and Saturday, Jan. 18, various institutional closures have been announced.

Readers shouldn’t assume that an entity not appearing on this list has made no schedule changes; reach out directly to the school, business or service of concern to find out the latest information. The following establishments have altered their operations on account of their winter weather:

  • Atchison Public Library

No announcement at this time.

  • Atchison Community Health Clinic

No announcement at this time.

  • Atchison County Community Schools USD 377

All classes and academics cancelled on Friday.

  • Atchison County Health Department

No announcement at this time.

  • Atchison Public Schools USD 409

All classes and academics cancelled on Friday.

  • Benedictine College

No announcement at this time.  

  • Buchanan County R-IV School District

No announcement at this time.

  • City of Atchison

Regular City Commission meeting set for 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21 (amid MLK Day).

  • Doniphan West USD 111

No announcement at this time.

  • Easton USD 449

No announcement at this time.

  • Highland Community College

No announcement at this time. 

  • Highland Technical Center (Atchison VoTech)

No announcement at this time. 

  • Jefferson County North USD 339

No announcement at this time.

  • Maur Hill-Mount Academy

All classes and academics cancelled on Friday.

  • Riverside Schools USD 114

No announcement at this time.

  • South Brown County USD 430

No announcement at this time.

  • St. Benedict Catholic School

All classes and academics cancelled on Friday.

  • St. Joseph School District

All classes and academics cancelled on Friday.

  • Trinity Lutheran School

No announcement at this time.

  • Valley Falls USD 338

No announcement at this time.

Last updated 8:45 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16. 

