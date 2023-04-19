Atchison Fire Department crews responded to a sequence of a few unrelated and unusual type of incidents within less than a 3-hour time span during nighttime hours this past weekend.
Fire Chief Patrick Weishaar described it as a busy but uneventful weekend of the seemingly irregular flurry of activity that occurred Saturday, April 15 in Atchison.
There were no serious injuries or extensive damages reported as a result of the incident reports.
The string of responses began about 8:15 p.m. Saturday, April 15, when AFD first responders were dispatched to the scene of a motor vehicle with injuries in the 1400 block of Country Club Road, according to a FirePrograms SOFTWARE incident report.
Weishaar said it was there at that time a vehicle had driven into a house. The damage was minimal to both the home and vehicle, but as a precaution the driver was transported to Amberwell Atchison and released.
The incident report shows AFD was paged out to respond an incident about 9:28 p.m. to the 600 block of Parallel Street where a tree had fallen against a house due to the high winds.
"It was a very large tree but fortunately the damage was minimal to just cosmetic damage," Weishaar said.
The FirePrograms incident report indicates it was eight minutes later when AFD crews were paged to respond to an building fire in the 300 block of South Second Street.
Weishaar said AFD responded to a garage fire behind Bradken.
The AFD crews managed to quickly extinguish the fire before much damage was done.
Weishaar said it was determined while the garage owner was welding some grass nearby caught fire and ignited something near the doorway.
