The 59th annual Watowa reunion was held Aug. 25, at St. Louis Church basement. Hosts were Mike and Laura Falk and Mark and Susie Falk families. Relatives attending were from Nebraska and Missouri as well as Kansas.
There were 3 births, 3 marriages, and 9 deaths reported. Next year the families of Dennis, Jim and Tom Handke will host the reunion on Aug. 29, 2020.
