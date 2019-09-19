The estimated releases upstream along the “Mighty Mo” and concerns about potential downstream issues it might cause in forthcoming months are among topics of discussion topic when Missouri Regional Advisory Committee members convene soon in Atchison.
Committee members are scheduled to gather at 9 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 26 in the USD 409 Community Meeting Room, 626 Commercial St.
Kirk Tjelmeland, of the Kansas Water Office, wrote in a memo to committee member that releases from Gavins Point Reservoir are nearing 70,000 cubic feet per second and estimates are that it will remain that way for about two more months.
Presentations and discussions on tap for the upcoming meeting correlate to the issue.
There will likely be some group discussion concerning the recent Water Quality Tech Field Day tours. Kansas Water Office co-sponsored the tours along with several other entities. The Loess Hills Farm near Troy Kansas in Doniphan County is the first Tech Farm established in the eastern part of the state. Thad Geiger owns and operates the Troy-based Tech Farm that is in its first year of the distinction. It was the focus of the tour on Sept. 10.
The KWO reports via facebook post that the goal for Loess Hills Farm is to make the water travel by itself in a way to keep and improve the soil, nutrients and water qualities on the farm and to prevent erosion. While the goal reaches its fruition it will allow the farm to become financially feasible and to offer outreach along with educational opportunities, the KWO reported via facebook post.
There are 10 Tech Farms located in the western portions of Kansas. Some areas in the Ogallala Aquifer have experienced declines of 70 feet of water throughout the past 20 years. An effort is ongoing to reduce the decline through Water Conservation Areas and Limited Irrigation Management Areas in addition to farm education through the Water Technology Farms.
In other matters, the advisory committee members expect to:
*Hear updates on the RAC membership and review the regional goals the Kansas Water Authority adopted in August 2015 concerning the quality and quantity of groundwater within the region, and review of the monitoring program and action plan.
*Hear a power point presentation from Geoff Bohling about the Kansas Geological Survey’s groundwater study.
*Elizabeth Smith will present an update concerning the Kansas Department of Health and Environment monitoring and harmful algal blooms and how to prevent contamination of the water bodies. Two small lakes in 2018 within the Missouri Region, the Atchison State Fishing Lake and Atchison County Park Lake, were impacted from a combination of conditions HABs, and a review of the goals to determine the quality and quantity of groundwater within the region and to establish a monitoring program to evaluate. Both Atchison-area lakes and the Sabetha City Lake have been subjected to HAB warning levels since 2011 when the KDHE initiated documentation of the algal blooms. The blooms can produce lethal toxins that impact humans, animals and water treatment costs. HABs can occur in rivers and streams whenever there are conditions of low flow, high nutrients and high temperatures present.
*Reminders about upcoming meetings that included: the Governor’s Water Conference for Nov. 7-8 in Wichita; the next Missouri RAC meeting for a time and date to be announced to take place sometime during November or December in Wichita.
The public is invited and are welcome to publicly comment on issues related to regional goals, action plans or other water resource issues or concerns. There is a 3-to 5-minute time limit on public comments.
If any persons with disabilities are in need for accommodations, please notify the Kansas Water Office at 900 SW Jackson Street, Suite 404, Topeka, KS 66611-1249, or call 785-296-3185 at least five working days prior to the meeting.
