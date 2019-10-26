Bed Race

A team of Benedictine racers do their best to finish on Friday evening after their ‘bed,’ a makeshift tricycle made from old dormitory furniture and bicycle parts, lost a wheel midrace, leaving the contraption crippled.

 Marcus Clem | Atchison Globe

View a video feature via NBC Channel 21 KNPG, part of the News-Press NOW network, on the Bed Races 2019 event at Benedictine College:

https://www.atchisonglobenow.com/multimedia/videos/featured/video-benedictine-bed-races/video_d8d899cc-f813-11e9-952c-9f9e83bea30c.html

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.