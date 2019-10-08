The local government and school board elections time clock is ticking away and the last day to register to vote is fast approaching the deadline of Tuesday, Oct. 15.
Atchison County Clerk Michelle Phillips, the county’s chief election officer, and Deputy County Election Officer Kalee Vanderweide urge potential first-time voters they can register if they will be 18 years or older on Election Day, Tuesday Nov. 5. They may register to vote during business hours 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday in the county clerk’s office at the Atchison County Court house, or online at dmv.org/ks-kansas/voter-registration, scroll down to Register to Vote and read the instructions.
Absentee voters may request mail-out ballots at the county clerk’s office, visit the office in person during business hours or call 913-804-6030. Phillips said ballots are scheduled for mail out from her office on Wednesday, Oct. 16.
Voted mail-out ballots can be brought in person to the clerk’s office beforehand or on Election Day at any polling place. Ballots returned in the mail must have a Tuesday, Nov. 5 postmark or earlier to ensure the ballot is eligible for the count, Phillips said.
Advance voting for all eligible voters commences Monday, Oct. 21 and will continue throughout business hours at the courthouse until noon on Monday, Nov. 4. Sick and disabled voters may vote until 7 p.m. Election Day at the courthouse, Phillips said.
