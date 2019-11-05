After the polls close on Tuesday and all the votes are in, it will be awhile before the official tallies become known, and are sent on their way for certification in the history books.
County commissioners will convene as the Atchison County Board of Canvassers at 1:15 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 18, in the commission room at Atchison County Courthouse.
That will also be the next time when commissioners convene for their regular meeting.
Chairman Jack Bower said the regular meeting and delay in canvassing is due the two of the commissioners attending the annual Kansas Association of Counties Conference that week. Therefore, there will not a quorum. Bower and Commissioner Henry W. “Bill” Pohl plan to attend the conference. Vice-chairman Eric Noll does not plan to attend this year.
Commissioners agreed because they will canvass votes on Monday, Nov. 18, they will not meet on their regular Tuesday workshop and meeting day. They plan to return to their regular schedule the following week with a morning workshop and 1p.m. business meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 26, in the commission room.
