ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Gathering on Wednesday for a business meeting, Northwest Missouri education leaders addressed a few routine matters, such as employee premium changes and claims data.
But of course, there’s the not-so-routine matter of SARS-CoV-II. Popularly known as “the coronavirus,” this novel strain of infectious agent has recently been declared a global pandemic by the World Health Organization. According to a social media announcement by Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, no more than a handful of “probable positive” cases of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) are known to exist within the Show Me State. However, authorities expect this number to increase, and school leaders are making preparations.
Lori Nilsen, of J.W. Terrill, a benefits advisory firm based in St. Louis, Missouri, informed the St. Joseph School District Board of Education insurance committee that the school district’s insurance carrier, Blue Cross-Blue Shield of Kansas City, has taken action to fully cover all coronavirus tests and certain medical consultations for school district insurance program participants. Containment remains a primary goal, while steps are taken on behalf of those who do fall ill.
“This is much like preventing infection from the flu,” Nilsen said. “In fact, the coronavirus and the flu are fundamentally similar viruses. Like the flu, this is not a terminal illness. The sky is not falling. I don’t want to promote panic. It is important to be aware, it is important to wash your hands, it is important to stay home if you are sick. Otherwise, this will run its course.”
Dr. Doug Van Zyl, superintendent of schools, said he is pleased that Blue Cross-Blue Shield is being proactive about the matter.
“Knowing that people are anxious and worried about it, I think that’s a great move on their part,” he said. “And, hopefully that helps our staff understand that this shouldn’t cost them anything, if it gets to that point.”
In recent days, and particularly over the course of Spring Break that begins on Friday, March 13, and lasts for the duration of the week of March 16 through March 20, district staff will be sanitizing facilities to help guard against the contagion. Most of all, district leaders say, they are relying on expert advice, and want the community to be assured that appropriate precautions are being taken.
“We’re not going off on our own and just coming up with stuff,” Van Zyl said. “This stuff is coming from the experts.”
Superintendent Van Zyl said he will remain closely engaged with authorities and follow instructions from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as the Missouri Department of Primary and Secondary Education. Whether or not school closures might prove to be necessary remains hard to predict, Van Zyl said.
“You know, the biggest thing — like we heard today — is that if you’re sick, stay home,” he said. “If you’re going to be touching your face, don’t touch your face. Wash your hands. And, just be aware of where you are and how you’re interacting with people.”
