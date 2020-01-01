The previous decade has seen a lot of progress in public awareness of the threat of abusive relationships and domestic violence, victim advocates say, but amid an ever-changing social landscape in the Information Age, challenges remain.
In recognition of how — according to the Kansas Coalition Against Sexual & Domestic Violence — 75% of all women homicide victims first suffer regular harassment, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly signed a proclamation on Dec. 27 declaring January to be Stalking Awareness Month in the Sunflower State.
“In Kansas in 2018, at least 1,601 Kansans reached out for victim services because of stalking,” the governor’s office said in social media statement. “In an effort to help increase awareness of stalking and the resources available for victims, I signed a proclamation marking January as Stalking Awareness Month in Kansas.”
Stalking is defined by statute as any direct, repetitive behavior that causes fear within an individual. According to the Alliance Against Family Violence, which serves abuse victims throughout Northeast Kansas and supports the official domestic violence shelter for Atchison and Leavenworth counties, about 60% of reported stalking cases involve a woman who is being abused by an intimate partner.
“We hear of young folks who are receiving 30, 40, 50 texts from perpetrators a day,” said Jennifer Marsh, Alliance Against Family Violence executive director. “Messages like, ‘Where are you?,’ ‘I saw you posted this,’ or ‘Are you here?’ or ‘Are you there?’ Which obviously can cause fear, anxiety and ultimately depression, if that person feels isolated as well.”
Kelly’s declaration doesn’t extend across the river, but the primary provider of services for victims in the St. Joseph area, the YWCA, routinely deals with victims of stalking throughout Northeast Kansas and Northwest Missouri.
“I don’t think there’s enough understanding how much domestic violence we have here in Buchanan County, and how stalking can affect someone who is going through domestic violence,” said Karla Hanlan, YWCA sexual assault victims advocate. “Stalking goes hand in hand with domestic violence. We help victims tell their stories, fill out ex parte documents, and probably 80% of the victims who do this indicate they were stalked.”
As with all forms of abusive social conduct, most cases of stalking aren’t reported. Marsh said friends and family can help be ready for victims to confide in them by looking out for the tell tales of behavior that constitutes stalking.
“I would say the one key marker to look for is fear,” she said. “So, when an individual, a friend, a family member says something like, ‘So and so just showed up at my workplace,’ or ‘They keep following me and I keep unfriending them, but they create new accounts online ...” she said.
“If it seems a person who is confiding you is experiencing fear, that’s when we really need to cross that threshold. Whether that involves reporting to a law enforcement agency, or a school, or an organization such as the Alliance.”
