The local Veterans of Foreign Wars have seen fit to pay special tribute to the most dedicated public servants among Atchison County’s police, firefighters and medical first responders.
Charles E. Thomas has received the VFW Post No. 1175 Law Enforcement Officer of the Year award from Post Vice Commander Fred Gage, with support from Sheriff Jack Laurie of the Atchison County Sheriff’s Office.
Nicholas E. Martinez has received the VFW Post No. 1175 Firefighter of the Year award from Post Commander Les Smith, with support from Fire Chief Ted Graf and Fire Captain Lee Kipple of the Atchison Fire Department.
Chris Wagner has received the VFW Post No. 1175 EMT of the Year award from Smith, with support from Corey Scott, Atchison County EMS director.
For more information about the VFW, call 913-367-0210 or visit www.vfw.org.
