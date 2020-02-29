A resolution is being presented for discussion during Monday’s regular City Commission meeting that would reduce utility connection fees for housing developments within existing plats of the city.
The resolution would eliminate charging for staff time spent on the connection for infill housing, in an effort to reduce costs and spur potential development. The resolution was recommended by the city’s Economic Development Advisory Group and is the latest in a string of actions to make it easy for infill development to take place.
Previously, the city has created a Land Bank, enhanced the Neighborhood Revitalization Property Tax Rebate Program and stepped up systematic demolition and code enforcement programs.
In other action Monday, City Commissioners are expected to discuss a resolution that would create a Vacant Property Task Force to address the growing vacant housing issue facing the city. Commissioners will also entertain a show cause hearing for a garage demolition at 904 Henry St., and discuss authorizing the purchase of traveling water screen baskets to replace worn out baskets at the city’s raw water intake.
Following the meeting, there will be two commissioner workshop items discussed: Zoning regulations as they relate to infill development and U.S. Highway 59 corridor beautification.
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. Monday in the City Commission Room.
