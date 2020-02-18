USD 409 Board of Education members plan to convene in a special workshop session at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22 in the community room at the board office.
Board members expect to host Brian Jordan, of the Kansas Association of School Boards, as he facilitates a presentation about boardsmanship and discussion about goals and expectations of board members and the district.
Following the presentation and discussion, board members expect to adjourn for the day.
