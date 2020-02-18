USD 377 Board of Education plan to convene in a special session at 8 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 20 in the boardroom at the central office.
The agenda topics are limited to three items:
*The negotiated agreement and recommendation for action.
*Personnel recommendations and related action.
* Track repairs.
