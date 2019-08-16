USD 409 school leaders invite the stakeholders to make comments or ask questions concerning the proposed budget for the 2019-20 school year.
Board of Education members expect to gather at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21 in special session for a public hearing on the recently published budget at the board of education office, located at 626 Commercial Street.
During the hearing Business Manager will review the proposed budget. The public is welcome to pick up a copy of the budget. Copies are currently available at the USD 409 Board of Education Office or at the meeting on Wednesday in the community room.
The public hearing will commence at 5:35 p.m. and continue until 5:50 p.m. Following action on the budget, board members expect to take action on resignation/terminations, recommendations for employment and /or transfers and supplemental contracts based on the superintendent’s recommendations.
Board members expect to adjourn for the evening at 6 p.m.
