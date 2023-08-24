A suggestion to consider a bond initiative to fund some maintenance needs, repairs and upgrades for the Atchison Public Schools prompted a gathering of about 40 community members as a committee to start discussion about the aim of a possible bond might be.
The USD 409 Bond Committee Planning Team came together Wednesday and heard from consultants from DLR Group, an Overland Park-based design firm, for guidance about options and procedures. The role of the committee is to help formulate a comprehensive recommendation to present to the USD 409 Board of Education.
Dr. Renee Nugent, USD 409 Superintendent initially made the suggestion to consider a bond USD 409 Board of Education members on Feb. 11 as a way to fund some maintenance needs, repairs and upgrades for the Atchison Public Schools. At that time, board members heard options about the initiative concerning financial options and renovation to accommodate and fulfill the. About a week later, board members agreed by consensus to gather input from the community. In the meantime, Nugent has sent surveys to staff and patrons throughout the district. She has also made presentations concerning the possible bond option to civic groups throughout the community.
Educators retired and active, administrators, business owners and representatives, public, parochial and home-schooled parents, retired patrons, organizational, business and elected officials comprised the Bond Committee Planning Team. USD Board members, Sean Crittendon, Deborah Eplee and Diane Liebsch were also present.
The DLR representatives questioned the Committee members to about how they envision the future of education in Atchison and what it is to become.
Nugent said Benedictine College will have a medical school opening in 2027. The newest facility, Atchison Elementary School is in its 25th year of service, Nugent said.
The DLR representatives engaged group members in various surveys as a way to determine what needs to focus on. Some early results showed favor to ADA compliance, fine arts --performing, music and visual, safe and secure entrances; heating, ventilation and cooling, exterior repairs and maintenance, adaptable and flexible spaces to appropriately accommodate student learning and early childhood space.
Committee members agreed by consensus that the history of the schools and the Atchison Community are of great importance to stakeholders. Initial survey responses submitted to USD 409 indicated the same result.
Nugent said the importance of the facility needs was heightened due to the extreme heat temperatures throughout the week.
When initial discussions started concerning a possible bond with consultants there it was estimated that financing the bond would increase the mill levy by one mill. The value of a mill fluctuates according to the assessed valuation of the district. The value of a mill for the 2023-24 school year is about $118, 293.
The plan is the Committee Planning team will meet at 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 13.
