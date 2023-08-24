A suggestion to consider a bond initiative to fund some maintenance needs, repairs and upgrades for the Atchison Public Schools prompted a gathering of about 40 community members as a committee to start discussion about the aim of a possible bond might be.

The USD 409 Bond Committee Planning Team came together Wednesday and heard from consultants from DLR Group, an Overland Park-based design firm, for guidance about options and procedures. The role of the committee is to help formulate a comprehensive recommendation to present to the USD 409 Board of Education.