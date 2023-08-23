USD 409 leaders approved the proposed budget for the 2023-24 schoolyear for publication showing a mill levy decrease from the previous year.
Business Manager Lori Lanter presented the budget Wednesday with some explanations.
Finalization of the actual budget is pending until final review by the state of Kansas, Lanter said.
The assessed valuation of USD 409 is $118,292,842, according to information provided from Atchison County Clerk Michelle Phillips, This means each mill in the budget carries a value less than $118,293.
The proposed mill levy for the 2023-2024 schoolyear is 51.486 mills, about two mills less than the previous year. The Atchison Recreation Commission Budget is attached to the Atchison Public Schools' Budget.
USD 409's mill levy for the previous year checked in at 52.626 mills, and the Rec Commission's previous mill levy was 3,75.
Homeowners of a $100,000 home will owe about $592 in taxes to the school district and an additional $40.69 in taxes for the Atchison Recreation Commission for a total of $632.78 on their tax bill.
Lanter said school districts are authorized to levy property taxes for selected funds. USD 409 has four of the selected funds. The General Fund is comprised of the uniform state levy of 20 mills; the supplemental General Fund can be 31.6 percent of the general fund or 33 percent with a resolution. The published Supplemental General Fund is more than $ 4.5 million.
The Capital Outlay Fund is authorized at 5 mills and was prepared with a 5-mill levy depostit fo interest earned on idle funds. This fund is used for construction, re-construction, remodeling, repair, maintenance and custodian salaries.
There is a Bond and Interest Fund that can only be used to pay interest and principal on bonds. Bonds that were eligible for state aid based on valuation-per pupil amounted to 56 percent of state aid for every dollar paid.
The proposed mill levy is the lowest it has been since the 2005-06 schoolyear.
Board members are scheduled to take action concerning the Revenue Neutral Rate and the proposed budget after public hearings for comment. at 5;45 p.m. Monday, Sept. 11 in the community room at the Board Office.
Board member Sean Crittendon was absent from teh speciang on Wednesday.
