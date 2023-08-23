230825budget409

USD 409 Business Manager Lori Lanter presents the proposed 2023-2024 budget to Atchison Public Schools Board of Education during a special meeting Wednesday morning at the district's central office. 

 Mary Meyers | Atchison Globe

USD 409 leaders approved the proposed budget for the 2023-24 schoolyear for publication showing a mill levy decrease from the previous year.

Business Manager Lori Lanter presented the budget Wednesday with some explanations.