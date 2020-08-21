EFFINGHAM – Although Thursday, Aug. 20 officially marked the first day of classes for the masked USD 377 Tigers, some refinement of the details have yet to unfold for Atchison County Community Schools.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, masks are required for staff and students in accordance with Gov. Laura Kelly’s executive order and county health officials’ guidelines with only a few exceptions like meal times, physical education and some other activities in and out of classroom activities.
Students unable to wear the masks can contact the school for exemption due to medical, physical or other reasons, said Superintendent Andrew Gaddis. There are four styles of masks for Tigers to wear to school. Board members were each presented with a mask during their regular board meeting on Aug. 20 at the central office in Effingham. There will be kiosks to monitor temperatures when the pupils and students enter the buildings after their respective arrival at school. Other temperature checks will take place about mid-day and before practices. If one person tests COVID-19 positive then all members within the household will be in isolation for another 14 days until the illness resolves. Hand sanitizers will also be readily available throughout the facilities. Students with fevers of 100.4 or higher will be isolated from other students. If there are 20 or more positive cases at one time then the on-site learning in the classrooms will shut down the schools.
Gaddis told board members that maintenance and custodial staff have worked tirelessly to fabricate devices to isolate individuals from one another and to meet teachers’ needs throughout the school buildings.
Board members unanimously voted to accept the USD 377 ReOpening Plan and Protocols as presented.
One of the issues board members mulled over before the made a decision centered on the remote learning students who will not be attending classes in the building. Kansas State High School Activities have made some rules and recommendations to lessen the risks associated with the pandemic. Some of these are at the discretion of the respective governing boards for the participating schools. Athletic Director Cy Wallisch told board members they would have to decide whether or not to allow remote learners to participate in the extracurricular activities or not.
Gaddis said some neighboring districts are not allowing their remote learners to participate.
Board President Lori Lanter said this is one of the issues that she is really torn on. Lanter reasoned that it is the students’ parents who make the decision for them not to attend classes in the building. But it would be like forbidding the students to pursue an interest of their choosing that could offer them some fun time and extend their high school experience. Board members unanimously agreed by consensus to allow remote learning students participate in extracurricular activities as long as they meet KSHAA eligibility requirements.
A rather lengthy discussion centered on some possible changes due to the pandemic concerning activities and limits on fan attendance. Wallisch and Gaddis agreed there are some unknowns and protocols might likely changes contingent on COVID-19 exposures and spread. Details are unfolding, but tickets will likely be limited to a certain number of family members among the competing teams. There will be social distancing for spectators between 45 groups of six-member family cohorts. During these events, there will be no one will be allowed on the playground or end zone, or watch games from the sidelines. Tiger Stadium has a 500-person capacity, and if spectators exceed that limit than all spectators will have to go into a 14-day quarantine.
Wallisch said he is looking into the possibility to view games via social media platforms. There is a strong possibility that pre- scheduled events like Homecoming will be moved up to early September that would allow students a traditional festivity in the event of a shutdown due to the spread of the pandemic interrupts the school year like it did this past March.
Concerning other matters, board members:
*Heard from Principal Deanna Scherer, Atchison County Community Junior Senior High School, on first reading about proposed changes to ACCHS graduation honors from the current valedictorian and salutatorian recognitions to the leveled system of Summa Cum Laude, Magna Cum Laude and Cum Laude. If there will be any changes they will start for with the graduating class of 2022. Board members decided they will tentatively re-visit the matter during their October meeting.
*Approved the hirings of: Emily Child as the ACCJHS English language arts teacher at the base pay hourly rate; Deb Falk, Brandy Ashworth and Brittany McBride as Covid Academic Aides; and Brocklyn Kelley as Covid Nurse; and Mary Sullivan and Mary Ann Olson as substitute teachers.
*Accepted resignation from Dee Schere as an elementary school aid, effective Aug. 1.
*Approved reassignments: Troy Hoffman and Amanda Hughes as Covid Academic Interventionists; Katie Madden as Covid Response Nurse; and Rachel Goodpasture as a Covid Academic Aide.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.