LAWRENCE — More than 6,800 undergraduate students at the University of Kansas earned honor roll distinction for the spring 2023 semester. The honor roll comprises undergraduates who meet requirements. Honor roll criteria vary among the university’s academic units. Some schools honor the top 10% of students enrolled, some establish a minimum grade-point average, and others raise the minimum GPA for each year students are in school. Students must complete a minimum number of credit hours to be considered for the honor roll.
Area students earning the honor roll distinctions, the counties and communities they hail from. All are pursuing studies in the College of Liberal Arts & Sciences unless noted otherwise. The students are as follows:
> Atchison County: Greg Booker, Tricia Clark, Rylee Crowell, Emmaly Dryden, Sophie Hill, Kennedy Kelley and Jaden Riddle: School of the Arts and College of Liberal Arts and Sciences -- Annika Wallace; and School of Social Welfare -- Jackie Wilburn, all of Atchison.
> Brown County: Elanie Vanderweide, of Horton.
> Doniphan County: Kael Morris; School of Education and Human Sciences -- Abby Parks; and School of Pharmacy -- Joseph Parks, all of Troy.
> Jefferson County: School of Journalism and Mass Communications --Trenton Kraxner and Joshua Raub, both of Nortonville. Cole Burk and Chandler Fienhage: School of the Arts -- Nathan Pickerell, all of Valley Falls.
> Leavenworth County: Savannah Glaves and Madeline Gould, both of Easton.
