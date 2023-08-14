LAWRENCE — The names of more than 6,600 graduates at the University of Kansas for summer and fall 2022 and spring 2023 have been announced by the University Registrar. Many graduates and candidates for degree celebrated by participating in KU Commencement, which took place May 14.
There are 17 persons from Atchison County and nearby communities who are among the recent KU graduates. The area students and their respective degrees are:
Atchison County -- Carlie Elizabeth Carol Clary, Bachelor of Social Work; Nathan Mark Farrell, Bachelor of Science in Journalism Strategic Communication; Emmanuel Antonio Moreno, Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering; Ericka Susan Nadaeau, Master of Architecture; Amanda Servaes, Bachelor of Science in Business in Supply Chain Management; Katelyn Marie Truman, Master of Schience in Civil Engineering; Anthony Venable, Atchison, Bachelor of General Studies in Theatre and Bachelor of General Studies in Speech-Language-Hearing; and William Gerety, Effingham, Bachelor of Science in Atmospheric Science.
Doniphan County -- Paige Alexandra Knudson, Troy, Doctor of Nurse Anesthesia Practice.
Jackson County -- Seth Montgomery, Whiting, Master of Social Work.
Jefferson County -- Valley Falls -- Mallory Elizabeth Burns, Doctor of Pharmacy; Natalie Sue Pickerell, Doctor of Occupational Therapy; and Nathan Franklin Pickerell, Bachelor of Fine Art in Visual Arts; and from Winchester -- Grace A. Kramer, Master of Architecture.
Leavenworth County -- Easton -- George G. Blue, Bachelor of Science in Computer Engineering; and Savannah Rose Glaves, Bachelor of Arts in East Asian Language & Cultures and a Bachelor of Arts in Global & International Studies.
