LAWRENCE — The names of more than 6,600 graduates at the University of Kansas for summer and fall 2022 and spring 2023 have been announced by the University Registrar. Many graduates and candidates for degree celebrated by participating in KU Commencement, which took place May 14.

There are 17 persons from Atchison County and nearby communities who are among the recent KU graduates. The area students and their respective degrees are: